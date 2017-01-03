Pa. Turnpike toll hikes kicking in. Here's how much more you'll pay
Driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley will cost more starting Sunday. The turnpike's commissioners in July approved the 6 percent hike in tolls that's going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
