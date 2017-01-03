Pa. Turnpike toll hikes kicking in. H...

Pa. Turnpike toll hikes kicking in. Here's how much more you'll pay

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley will cost more starting Sunday. The turnpike's commissioners in July approved the 6 percent hike in tolls that's going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

