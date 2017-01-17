Pa.'s newest AG takes office
Pa.'s newest AG takes office Democrat Josh Shapiro is the fourth person to serve as attorney general since Kathleen Kane resigned last year. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k1WwQ5 Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is escorted from court after being sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail for illegally disclosing details from a grand jury investigation to embarrass a rival and then lying about it under oath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r...
|6 hr
|Lilly
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|16 hr
|Leo Addimando
|4
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|817
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare
|Jan 12
|Pastor
|2
|George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz
|Jan 12
|Pastor
|1
|Loan
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC