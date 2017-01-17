Pa.'s newest AG takes office Democrat Josh Shapiro is the fourth person to serve as attorney general since Kathleen Kane resigned last year. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k1WwQ5 Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is escorted from court after being sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail for illegally disclosing details from a grand jury investigation to embarrass a rival and then lying about it under oath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.