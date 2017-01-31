Owner, Salvation Army found liable in...

Owner, Salvation Army found liable in fatal Philadelphia collapse

14 hrs ago

A jury has found the Salvation Army, an adjacent building owner and other defendants liable for a Philadelphia building collapse that killed six people inside the charity's thrift store. Another 13 survivors were buried in rubble when a towering wall left unsteady in the adjacent demolition project collapsed on the small store.

