Outside Eyes throws a retro beach party in their new EP, Cemetery Bells
Philly psych-folk four-piece Outside Eyes transports listeners to a retro folk beach party in their new Bandcamp-released EP, Cemetery Bells . Formed in 2012, members Joshua Lennon, Rachel Crowley, Zach Eggleston, and Todd Erk have been playing the Philly circuit since 2012, and the new EP is their first official release.
