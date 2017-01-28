Outside Eyes throws a retro beach party in their new EP, Cemetery Bells

Philly psych-folk four-piece Outside Eyes transports listeners to a retro folk beach party in their new Bandcamp-released EP, Cemetery Bells . Formed in 2012, members Joshua Lennon, Rachel Crowley, Zach Eggleston, and Todd Erk have been playing the Philly circuit since 2012, and the new EP is their first official release.

