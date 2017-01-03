On King Day 2017, a focus on education

Then those book nooks will be distributed to school students, to help support the Free Library's "Read by 4th" literacy initiative and the city's new prekindergarten education effort. The project will be a centerpiece of the Philadelphia region's 22nd annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, which this year will focus on the late civil rights leader's work for justice in education, organizers said Wednesday.

