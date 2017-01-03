On King Day 2017, a focus on education
Then those book nooks will be distributed to school students, to help support the Free Library's "Read by 4th" literacy initiative and the city's new prekindergarten education effort. The project will be a centerpiece of the Philadelphia region's 22nd annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, which this year will focus on the late civil rights leader's work for justice in education, organizers said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia is corrupt.
|2 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross Influence with Courier Post
|6 hr
|Pastor of Hope
|2
|Snyder Plaza ShopRite MOVING to Whitman Plaza (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|JimG
|11
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Mike
|100
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|dawn5
|25
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Jan 1
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12)
|Dec 30
|Orkneythepussy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC