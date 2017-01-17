Nicodemo Scarfo, ex-Philadelphia mob ...

Nicodemo Scarfo, ex-Philadelphia mob boss, dies in prison

Nicodemo "Little Nicky" Scarfo, whose reign over the Philadelphia Mafia in the 1980s was one of the bloodiest in its history, has died at a federal medical center in North Carolina, a prison spokeswoman said Tuesday. He was 87. Scarfo died Saturday while in custody at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, said Nancy Ayers, a Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman.

