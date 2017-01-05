New Rules On Cigarette Sellers In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - New rules on cigarette sales went into effect in Philadelphia this week in hopes of decreasing the city's higher-than-average smoking rate. The new rules are meant to slowly bring per-capita cigarette sellers down to the national average, and Dr. Farley says that's important- not because of the sales themselves, but because of the advertising there.
