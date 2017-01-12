Montco tech students charging their way toward Auto Show
With an eagerly awaited affordable Tesla on the way, 2017 may be the tipping point for an electric car revolution that seriously challenges the gas-guzzling status quo. Methacton High School, though, was way out in front of it, starting in 2002 when a local businessman donated a green, three-wheeled, plug-in novelty called a Lomax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Smart Alec
|816
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare
|Thu
|Pastor
|2
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 12
|Amy Guttrman
|3
|George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz
|Jan 12
|Pastor
|1
|Loan
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|109
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC