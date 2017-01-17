Man sought in attack on transgender woman
Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly struck a transgender woman and called her homophobic and transphobic slurs near City Hall on Friday. At about 4:40 p.m., a transgender woman was walking with two friends on JFK Boulevard near Broad Street when they were approached by an unknown man on the sidewalk in front of the Masonic Temple, according to police.
#1 6 hrs ago
Him. Guy. Male. Man.
