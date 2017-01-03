Man shot twice in the head during wes...

Man shot twice in the head during west Philadelphia robbery

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while attempting to break up a robbery at a home in west Philadelphia. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Conestoga Street near Girard Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Monday following reports of the attempted robbery and subsequent shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun RamapoU 814
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Sat Kymberlyn 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jan 6 mee 21
ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers Jan 6 Joe sheridan 1
Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist... Jan 6 Leaving NJ 1
George Norcross Wikileaks Jan 5 George 1
George E. Norcross Influences Judges Jan 5 Pam 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,323

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC