Man shot twice in the head during west Philadelphia robbery
Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while attempting to break up a robbery at a home in west Philadelphia. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Conestoga Street near Girard Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Monday following reports of the attempted robbery and subsequent shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|RamapoU
|814
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Sat
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jan 6
|mee
|21
|ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers
|Jan 6
|Joe sheridan
|1
|Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist...
|Jan 6
|Leaving NJ
|1
|George Norcross Wikileaks
|Jan 5
|George
|1
|George E. Norcross Influences Judges
|Jan 5
|Pam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC