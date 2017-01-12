Malloy to attend Trump's inaugural
JULY 26: Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy at the Glamour And Facebook Host Conversation With Cindi Leive, Chelsea Clinton, Lena Dunham, America Ferrera At The Democratic National Convention on July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. less PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy at the Glamour And Facebook Host Conversation With Cindi Leive, Chelsea Clinton, Lena Dunham, America Ferrera At The Democratic National Convention ... more The head of the nation's Democratic governors - Connecticut's Dannel P. Malloy - has reversed his decision to skip Donald Trump 's inauguration.
