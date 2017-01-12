Mafia tyrant Tyrannical Mafia boss Nicodemo 'Little Nicky' Scarfo,...

Nicodemo ''"Little Nicky''" Scarfo, the tyrannical mob boss who ruled the Philadelphia underworld in the 1980s, died yesterday in ....has died while serving out a life sentence at a federal medical center in North Carolina. He was 87. Once described in a government sentencing memorandum as ''"a man who sought and achieved a career in the major leagues of crime,''" Scarfo was considered one of the most violent organized crime leaders in the country.

