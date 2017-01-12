Local writers resist, fearing erosion of freedoms2 minutes ago
Fearing that the current political climate threatens this country's Constitutional freedoms, 300 diverse Philadelphians gathered Sunday to hear 35 local writers read emotional testaments to America's heart - and heartbreak. "Philadelphia Writers Resist: United for Liberty" at the National Museum of American Jewish History, 5th and Market streets, was one of dozens of simultaneous rallies across the country that championed freedom of expression and fair treatment for America's racial, ethnic and religious minorities.
