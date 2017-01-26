Little Simz provides the antidote on ...

Little Simz provides the antidote on Stillness in Wonderland's "Poison Ivy"

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

UK rapper Little Simz may have just wrapped up her first North American tour, but for many of us stateside, she's a relatively new face. Until today, I was one of those uninitiated, but now that I've gotten a taste of what Simz is all about, I'm kicking myself for not catching her when she was here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia 3 hr TruthBeTold 5
Acme Markets to sell 10th & Reed store to condo... (Jan '12) 6 hr Leo Addimando 25
News Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08) 20 hr Jorge 33
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Wed Pink Eye 216
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed Porn Man 822
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Tue Philamom 189
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jan 24 Opp 22
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC