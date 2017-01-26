Little Simz provides the antidote on Stillness in Wonderland's "Poison Ivy"
UK rapper Little Simz may have just wrapped up her first North American tour, but for many of us stateside, she's a relatively new face. Until today, I was one of those uninitiated, but now that I've gotten a taste of what Simz is all about, I'm kicking myself for not catching her when she was here .
