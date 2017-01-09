Listen to Shannen Moser's haunting new album Oh, My Heart
Philadelphia's Shannen Moser has been making a name for herself playing breathtaking sets in local basements over the past few years, but her latest project seems poised to bring her above ground. The new Oh, My Heart LP is available on Bandcamp as of today, and it finds Moser expanding the scope of both her songs and her sound.
