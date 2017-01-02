Listen to Bruce Springsteen talk Jersey, Nebraska, mental health and...

After ceaselessly circling the globe on his mammoth tour celebrating The River, Bruce Springsteen is in the middle of a well-deserved month off - but Bruce being Bruce, there's still something going on. Today, he appears on the latest episode of Marc Maron's famed WTF podcast, where the two Jersey sons bond about their home state and go on to have a wide-ranging discussion that touches on issues from parenthood to politics and the making of The Boss' iconic Nebraska LP, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this fall.

