Listen to alternate versions of Arcade Fire / Mavis Staples collab "I ...

Following up on last week's " I Give You Power " collaboration with Mavis Staples , Arcade Fire have shared two new versions of the single - a full instrumental cut and a choppier "Broken Speaker" remix. The song marks the Canadian outfit's first new material since 2013's Reflektor and benefits the American Civil Liberties Union .
