Lil Jon at Hair O' the Dog and 11 other things you can do this weekend
Lil Jon, pictured here DJing at the Stratus Lounge, the rooftop lounge on top of the Hotel Monaco, headlines the Hair O' the Dog 2017 is shaping up to be a pretty great year for Philadelphia. Start off your weekend reading by learning about 9 reasons to be excited about the coming year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Influences Judges
|3 hr
|Pam
|1
|Philadelphia is corrupt.
|6 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross Influence with Courier Post
|11 hr
|Pastor of Hope
|2
|Snyder Plaza ShopRite MOVING to Whitman Plaza (Aug '15)
|Wed
|JimG
|11
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Mike
|100
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Jan 3
|dawn5
|25
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Jan 1
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC