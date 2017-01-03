Lil Jon at Hair O' the Dog and 11 oth...

Lil Jon at Hair O' the Dog and 11 other things you can do this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Lil Jon, pictured here DJing at the Stratus Lounge, the rooftop lounge on top of the Hotel Monaco, headlines the Hair O' the Dog 2017 is shaping up to be a pretty great year for Philadelphia. Start off your weekend reading by learning about 9 reasons to be excited about the coming year .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E. Norcross Influences Judges 3 hr Pam 1
Philadelphia is corrupt. 6 hr Philadelphia is t... 1
George E. Norcross Influence with Courier Post 11 hr Pastor of Hope 2
Snyder Plaza ShopRite MOVING to Whitman Plaza (Aug '15) Wed JimG 11
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Wed Mike 100
Poll Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08) Jan 3 dawn5 25
Teresa Gaitan is trash Jan 1 Fitus T Bluster 6
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,429 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC