Life Sciences Yields $24.6B for Greater Philadelphia

Greater Philadelphia Life Sciences Report , the joint study by , EY, Life Sciences PA, the Greater Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology , Philadelphia Works, Select Greater Philadelphia Council, and the University City Science Center, in collaboration with IHS Markit, explores Life Sciences footprint and investment activity over the last five years and details the key findings that characterize the sector's evolution in the region. As previewed at PACT's Impact 2016 event in November, the Greater Philadelphia Life Sciences Report details investments in Life Sciences companies from 2011 through the first half of 2016 and explores how the payoffs from those investments have been woven into the economic fabric of the region.

