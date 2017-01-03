Khizr Khan: Sessions is 'not worthy o...

Khizr Khan: Sessions is 'not worthy of' AG post

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

JULY 28: Khizr Khan, father of deceased Muslim U.S. Soldier Humayun S. M. Khan, delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun RamapoU 814
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Sat Kymberlyn 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jan 6 mee 21
ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers Jan 6 Joe sheridan 1
Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist... Jan 6 Leaving NJ 1
George Norcross Wikileaks Jan 5 George 1
George E. Norcross Influences Judges Jan 5 Pam 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC