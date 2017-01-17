Just Announced: Aimee Mann brings new Mental Illness LP to The Keswick
With five years separating us from her last effort, the announcement of a new record from Aimee Mann and an accompanying national tour is welcome news. Mental Illness , the singer-songwriter's ninth studio LP, is due out March 31st on her own SuperEgo Records label.
