Items Tagged Philadelphia: Acid jazz, indie rock aesthetics and more
If there was any lingering doubt in your head that a lot goes on musically in the Philadelphia region, do me a favor. Next time you're on the wonderful independent music-streaming site Bandcamp , do a tag search on Philadelphia.
