In William Penn schools, a season of struggle with no end in sight
When a middle-of-the-night fire badly damaged a rental house in Darby Borough in late November and left a mother and four children homeless, counselors and teachers in the William Penn School District sprang into action. The district's social worker arranged for a school bus to ferry the kids to school from the Residence Inn Marriott near the Philadelphia airport, where the family was placed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|16 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Sat
|kman10kman
|1
|Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Orkneythepussy
|20
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08)
|Dec 29
|A friend Kimberly H
|120
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Dec 29
|Tim
|33
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Dec 29
|Tabitha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC