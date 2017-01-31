Immigrants turned away at Philly airport sue Trump, seek immediate entry to U.S.
Michael Matza, an Inquirer staff writer since 1986, spent six years in Jerusalem as the paper's Middle East bureau chief. He wrote extensively about the Arab-Israeli conflict and run-up to the Iraq War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|958
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 28
|3 putt
|823
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 28
|Abscam
|2
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer raises Ma...
|Jan 28
|Gloucester Township
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|Jan 27
|Duck Fumfum
|8
|Acme Markets to sell 10th & Reed store to condo... (Jan '12)
|Jan 26
|Leo Addimando
|25
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC