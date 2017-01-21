Help Brendan Lukens buy a new pair of socks by listening to Modern Baseball's new single
Later this month, Modern Baseball will embark on a European tour with Thin Lips and The Superweaks , and as part of the tour, they've recorded a three-way split EP. Thin Lips' track, "Not Losing Sleep" , premiered a few weeks ago, and now you can hear MoBo's contribution.
