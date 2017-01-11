Hear Laura Marling slow burn on new single "Wild Fire," see her at the TLA in May
Last November, UK singer/songwriter Laura Marling shared "Soothing", the sensual lead single from her upcoming sixth album, Semper Femina . She continues that trend with "Wild Fire", which sees Marling sounding more confident in voice and arrangement than ever before.
