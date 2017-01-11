Hear Laura Marling slow burn on new s...

Hear Laura Marling slow burn on new single "Wild Fire," see her at the TLA in May

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Last November, UK singer/songwriter Laura Marling shared "Soothing", the sensual lead single from her upcoming sixth album, Semper Femina . She continues that trend with "Wild Fire", which sees Marling sounding more confident in voice and arrangement than ever before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) 2 min Your life saver 3
Another TOSSED lawsuit by Norcross controlled J... 1 hr Matt 1
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... 21 hr Susan 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) 22 hr Pierre 101
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 8 RamapoU 814
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jan 6 mee 21
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,450 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC