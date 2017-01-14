Hear David Crosby perform on World Ca...

Hear David Crosby perform on World Cafe with Snarky Puppya s Michael League

Folk legend David Crosby returned to World Cafe this week to play songs from his latest solo album, Lighthouse . He's joined by Snarky Puppy headman Michael League, who produced the album and co-wrote many of its tracks.

