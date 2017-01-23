Grandson charged with murder of woman, 70, in Southwest Philadelphia
Officers responded to a report of a person screaming on the 7900 block of Caesar Place Saturday just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they were met by the victim, Geraldine McCoy's daughter, who told officers she had just gotten to her mothers house, and saw her son leaving the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Toesucker
|820
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 21
|Open to whatever
|214
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Jan 19
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|2
|Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr...
|Jan 18
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC