Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Join Protesters at Philadelphia Airport
Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday night after two Syrian refugee families were detained and then sent back to the Middle East. Two brothers, their wives, and children left war-torn Syria with 16 suitcases and crossed the border into Lebanon.
