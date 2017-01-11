Girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse
The 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother's house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life. A lawyer for Grace Packer's birthparents tells The Associated Press they lost custody of the toddler over allegations that other adults were sexually abusing their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and www.evonik.com
|2 hr
|Jim
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Lehigh U
|815
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|Your life saver
|3
|Another TOSSED lawsuit by Norcross controlled J...
|6 hr
|Matt
|1
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Tue
|Susan
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Pierre
|101
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC