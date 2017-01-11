Girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' ...

Girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother's house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life. A lawyer for Grace Packer's birthparents tells The Associated Press they lost custody of the toddler over allegations that other adults were sexually abusing their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and www.evonik.com 2 hr Jim 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr Lehigh U 815
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) 4 hr Your life saver 3
Another TOSSED lawsuit by Norcross controlled J... 6 hr Matt 1
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Tue Susan 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Tue Pierre 101
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC