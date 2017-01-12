Flyers vs. Penguins alumni game: Lineups, how to watch, and discussion thread
Since we're all a bit bummed out about the current-date Flyers at this moment, let's take the time tonight to enjoy some people playing hockey while wearing Flyers sweaters. The Flyers and Penguins alumni will face off tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.
