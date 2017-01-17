Expect traffic woes Saturday for the Women's March on Philadelphia37 minutes ago

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect Saturday along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Women's March on Philadelphia, which is taking place in coordination with similar events around the nation timed for the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Parkway will be closed between 20th Street to Eakins Oval from 6:55 a.m. until about 5 p.m., and also closed between 16th and 20th Streets from 6:55 a.m. until approximately noon.

