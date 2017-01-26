Engineer in fatal Philly crash sues Amtrak

The engineer who drove the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015, killing eight people, has sued Amtrak, alleging that it failed to provide a safe work environment after another nearby train was reportedly hit by a projectile minutes before his train crash. Brandon Bostian was driving passenger train 188 the night of May 12, 2015, when it derailed on the Frankford Junction curve in Port Richmond, shortly after it had left 30th Street Station.

