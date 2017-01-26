Donald Trump Says Philadelphia's Murder Rate Has Increased. He's Lying.
"Here in Philadelphia, the murder rate has been steady - I mean - just terribly increasing," Trump said in a rambling speech at the GOP retreat on Thursday. In fact, Pennsylvania's largest city has seen violent crime drop to " levels unseen in decades ," Philly.com reported earlier this month, citing Philadelphia police.
