Donald Trump Says Philadelphia's Murder Rate Has Increased. He's Lying.

"Here in Philadelphia, the murder rate has been steady - I mean - just terribly increasing," Trump said in a rambling speech at the GOP retreat on Thursday. In fact, Pennsylvania's largest city has seen violent crime drop to " levels unseen in decades ," Philly.com reported earlier this month, citing Philadelphia police.

