Detective testifies he warned prosecutor of 'great inconsistencies'...
It was January 2012, a month before the start of the child endangerment trial of Msgr. William J. Lynn, and retired Philadelphia Police Detective Joseph Walsh was called back to work by the District Attorney's Office to prep a key prosecution witness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Smart Alec
|816
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare
|Thu
|Pastor
|2
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 12
|Amy Guttrman
|3
|George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz
|Jan 12
|Pastor
|1
|Loan
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|109
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC