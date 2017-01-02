Delco Native Wounded in Istanbul Attack

Delco Native Wounded in Istanbul Attack

People carry William Jacob Raak, 35, on a stretcher as he returns back home at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Monday. A Delaware County native was injured in an attack that killed 39 people during a New Year's Eve party in an Istanbul nightclub.

