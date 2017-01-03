Deal reached on special prosecutor's bill for Pa. porn probe21 minutes ago
Washington, D.C., lawyer Douglas Gansler and his firm, BuckleySandler, will be reimbursed $1.8 million in total for their work. Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|3 min
|Your life saver
|3
|Another TOSSED lawsuit by Norcross controlled J...
|1 hr
|Matt
|1
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|21 hr
|Susan
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Pierre
|101
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 8
|RamapoU
|814
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jan 6
|mee
|21
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC