Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied...

Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to Philadelphia

There are 1 comment on the O-R Online story from 12 hrs ago, titled Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to Philadelphia. In it, O-R Online reports that:

The Observer-Reporter is excited to announce new digital offerings, including our new e-Edition apps, available for download in the iTunes & Google Play stores.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 3 hrs ago
They were not denied entry just had to have proper entry level questions?!)$ Notice the different pictures in the local gagicles articles, in one picture the girls look romanian and the picture now looks to be different girls?!)$ Like the local cesspool circus carnival they prop up with there edited out unworty news stories?!)$
With the new tools to search out reel news one would think that there local advertiZemental articles in there hard copy sales would be done and gone?!)$ There reasoning is of a future developmental issue that just so happens to be the HOLE part of all the modern social issueZ facing innercities as the pandering parasite propogate progression?!)$
This is not the dark ages when the FAT from above was looked at as good, Total Wellness snowflakes and not buy mechanical toolZ of elimination or enhancment?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 45 min Steve Gratman 217
Kenney raises $500,000, spends nearly as much 8 hr SOS Philly 1
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Mon BuildTheWall 958
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 28 3 putt 823
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 28 Abscam 2
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer raises Ma... Jan 28 Gloucester Township 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 71
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC