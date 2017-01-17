Cops hunt for N. Philly man they say shot 4, including 12-year-old girl36 minutes ago

Believing they had cornered a man wanted in the August shootings of a 12-year-old girl and three other people, police surrounded a Kensington house in an hours-long standoff Friday morning, only to discover that he was not inside. Now authorities are asking the public's help in locating the 23-year-old suspect, Ernesto Almodovar, of North Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.