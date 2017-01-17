Cops hunt for N. Philly man they say ...

Cops hunt for N. Philly man they say shot 4, including 12-year-old girl36 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Believing they had cornered a man wanted in the August shootings of a 12-year-old girl and three other people, police surrounded a Kensington house in an hours-long standoff Friday morning, only to discover that he was not inside. Now authorities are asking the public's help in locating the 23-year-old suspect, Ernesto Almodovar, of North Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 12 hr Open to whatever 214
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Jan 19 Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued Jan 19 Rip tide 1
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) Jan 18 Scrote 4
Loan Jan 18 Scrote 2
Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr... Jan 18 Susan 1
Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r... Jan 18 Andy 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC