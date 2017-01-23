Commuters warned of extreme delays because of cracked bridge
Engineers will need at least two weeks to get a handle on the repairs needed to fix a heavily traveled bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey after one of its support beams fractured cleanly into two pieces - a highly unusual event that had some experts suspecting a flawed, 6-decade-old weld. The Delaware River Bridge, which connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes, was closed indefinitely after workers discovered the broken steel truss last week.
