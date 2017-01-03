Coachella 2017 features Radiohead, Ke...

Coachella 2017 features Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Bon Iver, ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Boundary pushing art-rock Brits Radiohead headline Friday April 14th and April 21; BeyoncA headlines Saturday April 15 and April 22; LA hip-hop visionary Kendrick Lamar is the focus on Sunday, April 16 and April 23. On the second tier, The xx play the Friday night gigs, Bon Iver on the Saturdays and New Order on the Sundays. Also in the mix are a slew of XPN faves: old-school indie rockers Guided By Voices and new-school indie rockers Car Seat Headrest ; the dynamic and entertaining Preservation Hall Jazz Band ; the anthemic Americana-tinged rockers The Head and The Heart ; emotive singer-songwriter Mitski ; dreamy Jersey outfit Real Estate ; futuristic jazz bassist Thundercat ; Afrobeat fave King Sunny Ade and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08) 10 hr dawn5 25
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) 13 hr Ddiesel15 99
Teresa Gaitan is trash Jan 1 Fitus T Bluster 6
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12) Dec 30 Orkneythepussy 20
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08) Dec 29 A friend Kimberly H 120
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC