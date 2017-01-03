Coachella 2017 features Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Bon Iver, ...
Boundary pushing art-rock Brits Radiohead headline Friday April 14th and April 21; BeyoncA headlines Saturday April 15 and April 22; LA hip-hop visionary Kendrick Lamar is the focus on Sunday, April 16 and April 23. On the second tier, The xx play the Friday night gigs, Bon Iver on the Saturdays and New Order on the Sundays. Also in the mix are a slew of XPN faves: old-school indie rockers Guided By Voices and new-school indie rockers Car Seat Headrest ; the dynamic and entertaining Preservation Hall Jazz Band ; the anthemic Americana-tinged rockers The Head and The Heart ; emotive singer-songwriter Mitski ; dreamy Jersey outfit Real Estate ; futuristic jazz bassist Thundercat ; Afrobeat fave King Sunny Ade and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|dawn5
|25
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Ddiesel15
|99
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Jan 1
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12)
|Dec 30
|Orkneythepussy
|20
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08)
|Dec 29
|A friend Kimberly H
|120
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC