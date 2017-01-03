Coachella 2017 features Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Bon Iver, ...

Boundary pushing art-rock Brits Radiohead headline Friday April 14th and April 21; BeyoncA headlines Saturday April 15 and April 22; LA hip-hop visionary Kendrick Lamar is the focus on Sunday, April 16 and April 23. On the second tier, The xx play the Friday night gigs, Bon Iver on the Saturdays and New Order on the Sundays. Also in the mix are a slew of XPN faves: old-school indie rockers Guided By Voices and new-school indie rockers Car Seat Headrest ; the dynamic and entertaining Preservation Hall Jazz Band ; the anthemic Americana-tinged rockers The Head and The Heart ; emotive singer-songwriter Mitski ; dreamy Jersey outfit Real Estate ; futuristic jazz bassist Thundercat ; Afrobeat fave King Sunny Ade and many more.

