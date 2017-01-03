Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration

Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Tirdad Derakhshani was born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in London and rural North Jersey, where he closely studied a theoretical, radical post-Hegelian approach to cow-tipping. He moved to Philadelphia in the mid-'80s to seek enlightenment, and instead received a B.A. in literature at Penn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder Plaza ShopRite MOVING to Whitman Plaza (Aug '15) 4 hr JimG 11
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) 9 hr Mike 100
Poll Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08) Tue dawn5 25
Teresa Gaitan is trash Jan 1 Fitus T Bluster 6
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12) Dec 30 Orkneythepussy 20
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 69
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC