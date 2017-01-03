charges filed

9 hrs ago

Attorney General Bruce R. Beemer today announced the Office of Attorney General has filed 29 legal actions against individuals and automobile businesses accused of engaging in unlicensed car sales, selling unroadworthy vehicles and publishing deceptive advertisements. The legal actions are the result of investigations conducted in 2016 by the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection, which is tasked with investigating cases of unfair and deceptive business practices involving persons or organizations operating in the Commonwealth.

