Changing Skyline: Another black churc...

Changing Skyline: Another black church says farewell to Graduate Hospital neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Congregants of the First Colored Wesley Methodist Church gathered around the altar and in the aisles Sunday at the final service at the church's site at Fitzwater and South 17th Streets. "You can't stop change," a former pastor reminded the congregation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 6 hr syxbysyx 817
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare Jan 12 Pastor 2
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Jan 12 Amy Guttrman 3
George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz Jan 12 Pastor 1
Loan Jan 11 DDP I live west p... 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Jan 11 DDP I live west p... 109
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC