British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Jan.
So 'special': Britain's May warms up for Trump talks Theresa May gives a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://usat.ly/2k7KdRR British Prime Minister Theresa May came Thursday to the city where the American colonies declared independence from Great Britain to reaffirm the "special relationship" the United Kingdom and United States have shared for more than two centuries.
