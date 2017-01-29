Blubird are in good company on debut LP Delusions of Grandeur
Even if you haven't heard of Philadelphia's Blubird , you've probably heard of some of the people that worked on their debut. Kyle Pulley recorded and mixed the thing, Keith Abrams assisted, and Ian Farmer mastered it.
WXPN-FM Philadelphia
