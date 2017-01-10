Blotter: Man charged after smoking marijuana ina
Blotter: Man charged after smoking marijuana in public A Lebanon man was charged with possession of marijuana after being seen smoking it while walking down the street. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jr3U2X Marijuana: Siul Sepulveda-Muniz, 19, Lebanon, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after he was observed smoking it while walking at North Third and Spring streets at 9:27 p.m. Dec. 31, police said.
