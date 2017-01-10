Blotter: Man charged after smoking ma...

Blotter: Man charged after smoking marijuana ina

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Blotter: Man charged after smoking marijuana in public A Lebanon man was charged with possession of marijuana after being seen smoking it while walking down the street. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jr3U2X Marijuana: Siul Sepulveda-Muniz, 19, Lebanon, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after he was observed smoking it while walking at North Third and Spring streets at 9:27 p.m. Dec. 31, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... 18 hr Susan 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) 19 hr Pierre 101
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 8 RamapoU 814
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan 7 Kymberlyn 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Jan 6 mee 21
ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers Jan 6 Joe sheridan 1
Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist... Jan 6 Leaving NJ 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC