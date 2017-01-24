Best Comedy Shows Coming To Philadelphia In Spring 2017
Many comedic acts are hitting the road in the upcoming months with many of them stopping in Philadelphia. From stand-up comedians to popular ventriloquists, you'll find something to keep you smiling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|Opp
|22
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Toesucker
|820
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 21
|Open to whatever
|214
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Jan 19
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC