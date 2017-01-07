Attorney fighting to block retrial of former Philadelphia monsignor
A judge has set a hearing for Wednesday to determine whether city prosecutors withheld evidence casting doubt on the credibility of a key witness in the 2012 trial that sent Msgr. William J. Lynn to prison for 33 months.
