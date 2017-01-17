Attack on Transgender Woman Caught on Facebook Live
A transgender woman is speaking out after police say she was attacked by a man in Center City during an incident that was recorded and posted on Facebook Live. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas interviews the woman.
